Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.92. 1,067,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,250. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.