Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 357,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

