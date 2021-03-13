Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC remained flat at $$28.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,141. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

