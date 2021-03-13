Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 4,343,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

