Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $829.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

