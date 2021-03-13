Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

