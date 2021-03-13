Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

