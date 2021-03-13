Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,302 shares of company stock worth $22,578,552 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.97. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

