Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 2,447,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,106. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

