Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.