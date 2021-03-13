Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. 428,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

