Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

BMRC stock remained flat at $$40.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $556.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

