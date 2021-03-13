YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.72

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3158411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 874,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

