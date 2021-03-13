Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Yelp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 879,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.