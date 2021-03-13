Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $6,654.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00246155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00080854 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,907,906 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.