Ycash Trading Down 4.1% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $30,060.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00254402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00087002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,910,819 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.