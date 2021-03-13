Xponance Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,675 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,601. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.