Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.