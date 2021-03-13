Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 116,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,278,480 shares of company stock worth $34,237,870. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

