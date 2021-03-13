Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $18,537,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $7,364,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

