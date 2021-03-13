Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.