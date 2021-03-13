Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

