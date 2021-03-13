Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

STNE opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

