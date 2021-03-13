Xponance Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Service Co. International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE:SCI opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

