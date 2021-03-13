Xponance Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

