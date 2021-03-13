Xponance Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NYSE DRE opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

