Xponance Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

