Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

