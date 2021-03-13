Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

