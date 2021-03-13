Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.42 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

