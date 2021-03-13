Xponance Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.