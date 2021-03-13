Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,130 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

