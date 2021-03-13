Xperi Holding Co. (XPER) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xperi has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

XPER opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

