Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,839 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 625,822 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

