Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Up 13.8%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shot up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.94. 4,302,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,638,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.