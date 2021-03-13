Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

