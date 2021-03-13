Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the February 11th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

