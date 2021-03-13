Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.00

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 55636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.