WS Management Lllp Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,207 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 122,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,630. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.