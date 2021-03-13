Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $527.40 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $527.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $276.40 or 0.00462251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00462764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00062791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00084617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00524463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,556,308 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

