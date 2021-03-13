WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Sell” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on WPP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

WPP opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 834.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.36. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

