World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of World Fuel Services worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INT opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

