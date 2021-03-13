Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Woodward were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

