Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $4,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $455,869. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 6,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,101. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

