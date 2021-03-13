Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Lowered to GBX 202 at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

