Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Lowered to GBX 202 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.