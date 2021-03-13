Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on WZZAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$65.74 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.