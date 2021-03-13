WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

