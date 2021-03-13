William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AVAV stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

