Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WTBDY stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

