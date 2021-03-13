Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,492,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.31. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

